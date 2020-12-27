Washington Updates Injury Status of Starting QB Alex Smith

As the Washington Football Team competes for the 2020 NFC East division title, Ron Rivera and the coaching staff continue to navigate a precarious quarterback situation. With Alex Smith out for the last game and a half, the group’s offense has struggled behind inconsistent play from Dwayne Haskins.

But as Sunday draws closer, Washington might have to rely on their back-up once again.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garfolo, Smith remained quite sore on Saturday as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Although he still has a chance to play this weekend against Carolina, Washington is far less optimistic than they were on Friday. The final decision will be made on Sunday morning before the late afternoon kick-off.

If Alex Smith can’t go, Haskins will step in to assume the starting job once again and practice squad quarterback Steven Montez will be available in an emergency.

Washington QB Alex Smith, still dealing with the calf injury, came in a bit sore today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He still has a chance to play, but there isn’t as much optimism as there was on Friday. WFT will check on him Sunday morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Of course, handing the keys to Haskins has its own set or problems. The 23-year-old back-up made headlines earlier this week when pictures caught him maskless, at an event that appeared to feature strippers. Haskins reportedly apologized and Washington fined him $40,000, but it’s likely the final straw for the young quarterback.

Apart from his off-the-field antics, the 2019 first round pick has been wildly inconsistent when under center. Despite almost leading a comeback against the Seahawks last weekend, Haskins didn’t exactly inspire confidence. He ended the contest 38-for-55 with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also took four sacks.

Washington currently sits at 6-8, a full game ahead of the Giants and the Cowboys. A win on Sunday would go a long way towards wrapping up the division and earning a playoff berth.

But without Smith, the Washington Football Team will be up against the wall. A loss would set-up an all important Week 17 match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles.