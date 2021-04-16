There’s an old saying in football that states “If you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback.” Well, the Washington Football Team apparently has more than two serviceable options at the position on its roster.

Washington’s depth chart features the following quarterbacks in order: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez.

When asked about his quarterback situation earlier this month, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that Fitzpatrick would be No.1 on the depth chart. He did say there will be a competition in training camp though.

A week after Rivera’s comments, a report from Michael Lombardi emerged stating that Washington loves North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance and could trade up to select him later this month.

While it would be fun to see Lance in the nation’s capital, Washington general manager Martin Mayhew made it known that he’s content with the team’s quarterback room.

“We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster now,” Mayhew said.

This doesn’t mean that Washington Football Team won’t use its first-round pick on a quarterback this year. If the right prospect slides down the board, Mayhew might feel inclined to take a young signal-caller.

For now though, it sounds like Fitzpatrick will be running the show at quarterback. Last season, he had 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

