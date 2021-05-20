Washington Football Team Makes Decision On Starting Offensive Lineman

The Washington Football Team opted to release starting offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday afternoon, bringing the veteran’s seven-year stint with the franchise to an end.

Reports emerged earlier on Thursday that Washington had decided to let the 30-year-old Moses go, but the team followed up with an official announcement and a thank you message of their own for the right tackle. Earlier this week, the front office had given Moses an opportunity to seek a trade, but nothing panned out over the last few days.

The Washington Football Team will clear up significant cap space by releasing the veteran offensive lineman. Letting go of Moses will open up as much as $7.75 million in cap space, which the organization will now be able to use to sign its incoming draft class.

However, the departure of Moses will leave a hole up front for the NFC East club. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the former Virginia product has been one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the league. Moses has started every game for Washington since 2015 primarily at right tackle, but filling in at left tackle from time to time.

It’s unclear how much attention the 30-year-old will get on the open market, but considering his consistency and ability to stay on the field, he may get some interest.

Although Washington released Moses and fellow offensive lineman Geron Christian on Thursday, a plan is already in place for a revamped offensive line. The team already announced the acquisitions of Charles Leno Jr. and Ereck Flowers earlier this offseason who will compete for spots at tackle and guard, respectively.

Washington also drafted offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.