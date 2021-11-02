Washington Football Team Released Notable Tight End

The Washington Football Team has released tight end Jace Sternberger less than a month after signing the former third-round pick.

Sternberger, who spent his first two professional seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him, was brought into the fold in Washington after Logan Thomas was put on injured reserve. The Texas A&M product signed with WFT on October 6.

However, he was inactive for all four games he was a part of the team before being cut today.

Washington released TE Jace Sternberger, per the team. He was signed Oct. 6 for depth after TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) was put on IR. Sternberger was a healthy scratch for all four games he was here. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 2, 2021

In 18 career games (one start), Sternberger has registered 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. That lone score came in the Packers’ 35-20 win over the Houston Texans last season.

Sternberger also recorded three receptions for 15 yards in two playoff games as a rookie, including a touchdown catch in Green Bay’s NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco in January 2020.

Still just 25, Sternberger will likely get another opportunity at some point this season, at least on a team’s practice squad.