Washington Football Team Releases Veteran Wide Receiver

On Saturday, the Washington Football Team announced several roster moves. There was one decision in particular that turned a lot of heads.
For starters, Washington activated defensive end Williams Bradley-King, linebacker De’Jon harris, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves and running back Wendell Smallwood from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington also released second-year wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden.
Gandy-Golden was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an appealing prospect coming out of Liberty due to his production as a senior – 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Gandy-Golden hasn’t been able to find his footing in the NFL. In 10 appearances, he has just one reception for three yards.
Elevated the following players from the
practice squad:
-G Deion Calhoun
-P Ryan Winslow
Released the following player:
-WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022
Judging by the responses on social media, Washington fans are going to miss Gandy-Golden.
“We were all hoping Gandy-Golden would pan out for Washington,” one fan said. “Hope he gets a chance on another team.”
“Wow,” another fan said. “Could’ve put him in a game with six targets before deciding you didn’t want him.”
Gandy-Golden, 23, should receive another shot in the NFL. He’s too young and talented not to.
That being said, Washington probably shouldn’t be criticized for moving on from a player who wasn’t producing.