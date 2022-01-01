Washington Football Team Releases Veteran Wide Receiver

On Saturday, the Washington Football Team announced several roster moves. There was one decision in particular that turned a lot of heads.

For starters, Washington activated defensive end Williams Bradley-King, linebacker De’Jon harris, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves and running back Wendell Smallwood from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington also released second-year wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Gandy-Golden was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an appealing prospect coming out of Liberty due to his production as a senior – 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Gandy-Golden hasn’t been able to find his footing in the NFL. In 10 appearances, he has just one reception for three yards.

Elevated the following players from the

practice squad:

-G Deion Calhoun

-P Ryan Winslow Released the following player:

-WR Antonio Gandy-Golden — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022

Judging by the responses on social media, Washington fans are going to miss Gandy-Golden.

“We were all hoping Gandy-Golden would pan out for Washington,” one fan said. “Hope he gets a chance on another team.”

“Wow,” another fan said. “Could’ve put him in a game with six targets before deciding you didn’t want him.”

Gandy-Golden, 23, should receive another shot in the NFL. He’s too young and talented not to.

That being said, Washington probably shouldn’t be criticized for moving on from a player who wasn’t producing.