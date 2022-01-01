Washington Football Team Releases Veteran Wide Receiver

The Spun

Washnigton Football Team general view.

On Saturday, the Washington Football Team announced several roster moves. There was one decision in particular that turned a lot of heads.

For starters, Washington activated defensive end Williams Bradley-King, linebacker De’Jon harris, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves and running back Wendell Smallwood from their practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington also released second-year wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Gandy-Golden was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an appealing prospect coming out of Liberty due to his production as a senior – 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Gandy-Golden hasn’t been able to find his footing in the NFL. In 10 appearances, he has just one reception for three yards.

Judging by the responses on social media, Washington fans are going to miss Gandy-Golden.

“We were all hoping Gandy-Golden would pan out for Washington,” one fan said. “Hope he gets a chance on another team.”

“Wow,” another fan said. “Could’ve put him in a game with six targets before deciding you didn’t want him.”

Gandy-Golden, 23, should receive another shot in the NFL. He’s too young and talented not to.

That being said, Washington probably shouldn’t be criticized for moving on from a player who wasn’t producing.

