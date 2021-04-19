Bryce Love, the former Stanford star, is no longer a member of the Washington Football Team. The organization waived the former Heisman finalist on Monday afternoon.

Love, Christian McCaffrey’s successor at Stanford, became a college football superstar back in 2017. The Cardinal back totaled 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns on 263 carries that season.

In a stunning move, Love returned to Stanford for his senior year which proved to be a costly mistake. His production took a major hit during the 2018 season, and disaster then ensued. The Stanford back tore his ACL in the Cardinal’s regular-season finale against Cal in 2018.

Love’s draft stock took a major hit as a result. The Washington Football Team still took a chance on Love and selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Love hasn’t been able to bounce back in the NFL and return to his former superstar self. Washington waived him on Monday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Washington Football Team is waiving RB Bryce Love, source said, as the former #Stanford star was not able to return to form following a significant ACL tear in college. He’s had a few setbacks over the past two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

Bryce Love was one of college football’s most electric backs of the past decade. It’s a shame he went down with an injury in 2018.

Some argue this is a prime example of why college football players should leave for the NFL the soonest they can. Love chose to return to Stanford his senior year and wound up tearing his ACL, drastically impacting his NFL future.

Perhaps Love will attempt another football comeback in coming years. For now, though, the former Stanford star is a free agent.