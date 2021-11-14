Washington Football Team Made A Big Field Change Today

When the Washington Football Team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, the surface of FedEx Field will look a bit different than usual.

According to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay, the NFL logo has been removed from midfield. In its place is the “W” logo the team revealed when it changed its name in 2020.

No official reason for the switch has been given. A fun conspiracy theory is that it is in response to the organization being under NFL investigation earlier this year, but again, that’s totally speculative.

Here’s a change – no more NFL logo at midfield for Washington. First time since the name change the team has put the W logo at midfield. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 14, 2021

Judging by the responses to Finlay’s tweet, Washington fans truly do not care about any logos. The only W they are concerned with is a win, which the team hasn’t earned since Week 4.

At 2-6 and coming off their bye week, WFT will look to shock Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.