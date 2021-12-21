WFT Reportedly Bringing Own Benches To Philadelphia Tonight

Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys opted to bring their own sideline benches to the nation’s capital for a game against the Washington Football Team. The decision caused quite a bit of consternation, particularly from those loyal to the home team.

Now, Washington is repaying the favor by doing the same thing to a different NFC East opponent.

According to Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington, the Washington Football Team will use the same type of benches that the Cowboys did last week for the rest of the season.

The organization reached out to Dragon Seats, the manufacturer of the benches, and now plans to use them for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles and in future road games in Dallas and in New York.

We have a bench update! #WashingtonFootball reached out to @DragonSeats on Monday following the Dallas game and are planning to use them for the rest of the season, in Philly, in Dallas, in New York pic.twitter.com/H8IEJZS5Ke — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 21, 2021

It’s quite the turnaround for the Washington, considering less than two weeks ago the organization was on the receiving end of the bench drama. Clearly, the group liked what it saw from the Cowboys’ sideline and wanted to follow the movement.

Washington dropped that Dec. 12 game against Dallas and now faces a tough final stretch to close out the regular season. With all four contests against NFC East opponents and three of them on the road, the Football Team has a lot to play for over the next few weeks.

Washington will begin its final push for the postseason on Tuesday night in Philadelphia against the Eagles. A COVID-19 outbreak will leave the organization a bit short-handed, but Ron Rivera and company likely need a win to stay relevant in the NFC playoff hunt.

The new benches will be on the Washington sideline when kickoff rolls around at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.