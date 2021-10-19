Washington Football Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Cam Newton

Cam Newton recently opened up about his desire to continue playing football. His comments have led to a ton of speculation about where he may end up in the future.

Even though Newton doesn’t have an offer on the table right now, he has been linked to several teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

While it’s unclear which teams may take a chance on Newton, the NFL world has just learned about one particular team’s thoughts on the former MVP. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Washington Football Team are not expected to sign Newton.

Washington has a plethora of capable quarterbacks on its roster, such as Kyle Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke. It doesn’t sound like Ron Rivera wants to add another veteran signal-caller to the mix.

“My understanding is that the Washington Football Team will continue to work with the quarterbacks on its roster (Heinicke, Allen, Fitzpatrick [hip]) with respect to Cam Newton’s availability & new vaccination status, at this time, per league source,” Anderson reported on Twitter.

Newton was linked to Washington earlier this year because of his relationship with Rivera.

It would be interesting to see what Newton can do with playmakers like Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. On the other hand, Washington’s biggest problem right now isn’t at quarterback.

Do you think Cam Newton will get signed this season?