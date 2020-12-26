Washington Reportedly Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Washington Football Team will reportedly be down one wide receiver as they prepare for an important NFC game on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Washington will release veteran Dontrelle Inman. The move will be done in order to activate rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden off of the Injured Reserve list.

Inman, now a 31-year-old journeyman, will leave Washington after playing in just three games for the NFC East leaders. He caught seven passes for 76 yards in 2020.

Now on the waiver wire, Inman could prove valuable to a playoff team looking for veteran leadership going into the postseason.

Before joining Washington in 2020, Inman spent plenty of time around the league. He began his career in San Diego before stints with Chicago and Indianapolis. He’s also been a member of various practice squads.

Inman got his first break in the NFL after playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. From there, he landed with the Chargers where he quickly moved up the ranks and onto the field. After 12 catches in his first NFL season, he made 35 receptions in year two in San Diego. He broke out the following season in 2016, where he made 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

Inman briefly made the move to Los Angeles with the Chargers before the team traded him to the Bears for a conditional seventh-round pick. In Chicago, he continued to contribute, starting seven games and racking up 334 yards.

From there Inman went to play for the Colts. After wrapping up the 2018 season in Indianapolis, he went to New England and then for a second stint with the Chargers. He briefly returned to the Colts before ending up in Washington in August of 2020.

Now, Inman will be on the loose, looking for an organization to take a chance on him at the age of 31.

The Washington Football Team will be back in action on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers.