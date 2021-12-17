Washington Football Team Reportedly Signing Veteran QB

COVID-19 is now affecting the Washington Football team’s quarterback situation.

Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen are now on the reserve/COVID-19 list and look to be out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the WFT is signing former Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Gilbert is also in line to start this game as the team’s third-stringer.

Washington’s top two QBs, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, are now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Garrett Gilbert – who is signing today with the WFT – in line to start Sunday vs. Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Gilbert has started one game for his NFL career and it came against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8. He finished with 243 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception in a 38-21 loss.

Backing him up will likely be Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu. Shurmur has never started an NFL game and played at Vanderbilt for college.

He started from 2015-2018 and threw for 64 total touchdowns and 29 interceptions on 8,865 yards.

Ta’amu started for the XFL St. Louis Blackhawks before being in Washington’s rookie mini-camp during the offseason.

Washington will look to keep its playoff hopes alive against Philadelphia as it has a lot of divisional games down the stretch.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.