On Tuesday night, the Washington Football Team continued a strong offseason with another key addition.

According to multiple reports, Washington signed star corner William Jackson III. The deal comes after the Cincinnati Bengals decided not to lock up Jackson with a longterm contract.

Instead, the Bengals went into free agency to sign former Dallas Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie. That meant Jackson was free to see what he could get on the open market.

Washington had strong competition for arguably the best corner in this free agent class. With that in mind, the Football Team didn’t have to pay top dollar for Jackson, who has established himself as one of the best corners in the game.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Washington signed Jackson to a three-year deal that will pay him $14 million per season.

Full terms for the Washington Football Team and new CB Will Jackson III: 3 years, $42M, source said, with $26M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

Jackson takes home $26 million guaranteed and can earn over $40 million over the life of the contract.

Washington has a talented defense, which will help Jackson as he transitions from one defensive scheme to another. After a playoff run during the 2020 season, things are looking up for Ron Rivera and company.

The team signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, which gives the team what they were missing last season.

Can Washington win the NFC East yet again?