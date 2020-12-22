Washington Reportedly Has ‘No Plans’ To Release Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins’ NFL career has had significant ups and downs to this point. The second year Washington Football Team quarterback didn’t inspire a ton of new confidence this weekend, both on and off the field.

With Alex Smith, who had reignited the team’s offense a bit, out with a calf strain, Haskins got the start against the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 295 yards on 55 attempts, for a paltry 5.36 yards per attempt, along with a touchdown and two interceptions. Head coach Ron Rivera reiterated that Alex Smith is the starter, after the game.

After the game, Haskins was photographed at a strip club, without a mask on. The team was reportedly handling the matter “internally,” after it raised questions about Haskins’ potential violations of COVID-19 protocols.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Washington Football Team “has no plans” to release the second-year quarterback, which many had floated as a possibility given the wanton disregard for the protocols, and his general ineffectiveness on the field. It is no real secret that Rivera, who is in his first year with the team, doesn’t see the 2019 first-round pick as the future of the franchise. This latest incident just adds to the situation.

I’m told Washington has no plans to release QB Dwayne Haskins, who was fined for a previous COVID-19 protocol violation. Going to a nightclub without PPE is considered “High Risk COVID-19 Conduct,” punishable by a maximum fine of one week’s salary or up to four-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/yUMqpMQrWH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020

Haskins has appeared in six games this year, starting five. He has completed 62.9-percent of his throws, for 1,285 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. While is accuracy is up and interception rate is down from his rookie season, most of his other numbers have declined from what was a very mediocre first nine games as an NFL quarterback in 2019.

In 12 career starts, Dwayne Haskins is 3-9 for the Washington Football Team.

At 6-8, the team still leads the NFC East. They finish the year at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 3.

[Tom Pelissero]