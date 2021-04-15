Washington Football Team Floats Potential Name Changes

The Washington Football Team will remain the Washington Football Team for another season. After that, we may finally see the long awaited new, full-time nickname for the franchise.

A number of options have been floated for years now. This week, the team sent season-ticket holders an email to poll them on name options, with individuals receiving unique polls. Each included about 10 names, but in total it looks like the Washington Football Team is considering over 30 names.

“This is an ongoing, iterative process — we’ve used focus groups, stakeholder interviews, large-scale surveys, and other qualitative and quantitative approaches to understand what fans want and what types of names resonate with our fans,” team president Jason Wright said in his letter to the ticket holders, per NBC Sports’ Pete Hailey. “To that end, we want to ask all of YOU for your input on what kinds of names are most meaningful to you – which concepts represent what you love about this organization and what this team means to you.”

Washington Football Team remains an option per the poll. It is joined by the even more clunky First City Football Club, as well as 32FC. Guardians, Redtails, Redwolves, and Warriors are among the other popular options that date back to last summer, when the renaming was first announced.

Another list for new potential Washington Football Team names. Ehhhhh pic.twitter.com/51IpyuROrm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 15, 2021

CBS Sports has compiled a large list of the various names that season ticket holders have been asked to consider, in alphabetical order.

There are some definite winners and losers in that group, but at least fans are getting plenty of options to choose from.

[CBS Sports]