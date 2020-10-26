Washington Football Team Shares Incredible Ron Rivera Video

The Washington Football Team has plenty of reason to be happy for their big win over the arch-rival Dallas Cowboys. But few have as much reason for happiness as head coach Ron Rivera.

On Monday, Rivera underwent his final chemotherapy treatment for a cancer he’s been battling since September. As he left the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, he was greeted by dozens of staffers wearing “#RiveraStrong” t-shirts.

An employee showed him a poster signed by staffers that had a burgundy and gold ribbon. Before exiting the building, Rivera rang a special bell that the Inova Schar facility has for its cancer patients.

“It’s a different kind of Victory Monday,” the Washington Football Team tweeted alongside the video. The team offered praise and thanks to the Inova Schar staff as well.

Ron Rivera and his football team were less than 24 removed from a decisive 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys at the time of his treatment.

It was their first win over the Cowboys in two years, and their largest margin of victory since 2005.

Everything went right for Washington in that game, save for a highly controversial hit on Cowboys QB Andy Dalton by defender Jon Bostic. The win moved Washington to within a game of the NFC East lead.

And now that Ron Rivera is done with his cancer treatment, it looks like things are finally turning up roses in Washington.