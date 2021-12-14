Washington Football Team Signs New Pass Rusher

The Washington Football Team could be without several key players for this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Monday, the team placed several players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was the most notable player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed linebacker David Mayo and practice squad members William Bradley-King and Temarrick Hemingway on this list.

With multiple defensive players sidelined at the moment, Washington has decided to sign pass rusher Nate Orchard to their active roster. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was first to announce this signing.

“Washington has signed pass rusher Nate Orchard to the active roster, per agent Kenny Zuckerman. Was previously on the Packers practice squad,” Fowler tweeted.

Orchard didn’t appear in any games for the Green Bay Packers this season.

This signing makes sense for Washington because Orchard has been on the team in the past. In his previous stint in the nation’s capital, Orchard had 16 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Orchard probably won’t play a major role in Washington’s upcoming game, but at least he provides Ron Rivera’s staff some insurance in case their COVID-19 situation gets worse.