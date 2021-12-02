Washington Football Team Signs Notable Fullback

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Football Team made an interesting roster decision.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the team signed veteran fullback Alex Armah. As Garafolo noted in his report, Armah and his new head coach, Ron Rivera, have worked together before – with the Carolina Panthers.

“The #WashingtonFootball Team is signing FB Alex Armah to the practice squad, source says. Reunites with Ron Rivera, who drafted him with the #Panthers in 2017. Interesting add for a team that’s been leaning on the running game of late,” Garafolo said.

Washington might be without backup running back J.D. McKissic this weekend after he suffered a concussion on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

That means the team will likely rely heavily on star running back Antonio Gibson. It’s possible the team changes its offensive approach to institute a fullback – such as Armah – to help clear some running lanes for Gibson.

Next up for Washington is a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.