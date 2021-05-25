Washington Football Team Reportedly Signs Veteran Tight End

The Washington Football Team is reportedly adding another veteran option to an already-crowded tight end room.

WFT is signing Ricky Seals-Jones, according to multiple reports. The former Texas A&M star appeared in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 after spending the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Seals-Jones caught 14 passes for 229 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in his lone season in Cleveland. He spent the first two years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 25 games (six starts) with Arizona, Seals-Jones hauled in 46 receptions for 544 yards and four scores. WFT now has seven tight ends on its roster after this signing.

Logan Thomas, who had a breakout season in 2020, remains Washington’s first-string tight end. After him though, the depth chart is uncertain, with Hemingway and Bates, a 2021 fourth-round pick, likely next in line.

Yelder appeared in 26 games for the Chiefs over the last three seasons, while Swoopes has a pair of NFL receptions to his name.

Reyes, meanwhile, is the wild card of the bunch, being that he’s a converted basketball player without football experience.