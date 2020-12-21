Washington Football Team Signs Veteran NFL Linebacker

The Washington Football Team added some depth at the linebacker position Monday afternoon.

Washington is on the verge of a surprise NFC East title, but it’s not cemented just yet. With two games remaining, Washington can’t slip up here over the last two weeks of the season as Dallas (5-9) and New York (5-9) lurk closely behind.

At this point in the season, teams are looking to add depth at certain positions which may have been hit by injuries. Washington is the latest to make a depth signing as the regular-season nears a close.

The Washington Football Team signed veteran NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad Monday afternoon. Kendricks will add some experience and depth for a young Washington team.

“Washington is getting linebacker help for the last two weeks of the regular season, signing Mychal Kendricks off the Seattle practice squad, per multiple reports,” writes Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Kendricks tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season after playing 14 games with the Seahawks. He joined the club’s practice squad in October. At one point in November, Seattle released Kendricks from the squad but re-signed him to it the next day. He has not appeared in a game for the Seahawks this season.”

Mychal Kendricks is a talented veteran, and should provide some much-needed depth for Washington.

He’s appeared in 101 games in the NFL, making 93 starts during that span. It’ll be interesting to see if he can play at a high level again after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2019 season.

Washington takes on the Carolina Panthers this weekend with a chance to keep its lead in the NFC East.