Washington Football Team Reportedly Willing To Make Major Trade For ‘Formidable Veteran QB’

With Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson both potentially on the trading block this offseason, the frenzy of trade speculation around the league is unlike anything we’ve seen in years.

Among the chaos, recent speculation has identified Washington as a potential landing spot for either of these quarterbacks. NFL insider Josina Anderson seemed to confirm the WFT’s involvement with a report on Saturday evening.

“My understanding is the Washington Football Team is open to potentially dealing more than just a 1st-rounder for a formidable veteran QB, depending on if it’s the right deal,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “The team is currently exploring its options.”

While these reports could be referring to either Deshaun Watson or Matthew Stafford, the “veteran” distinction leans heavily in favor of the 12-year Detroit Lions QB.

Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer indicated that Stafford’s top two landing spots were out west with either the 49ers or Rams. But, he also indicated the long-time Detroit veteran could be persuaded to join Washington if the deal was sweet enough.

While it’s not confirmed whether WFT quarterback Alex Smith will return in 2021, it’s safe to say the team would have a hard time retaining their former starter with the addition of Stafford. This being said, the former No. 1 pick would be an immediate upgrade at the position. If the team can add some more weapons to go along with star wideout Terry McLaurin, a Stafford-led Washington offensive would pair nicely with the strong burgundy-and-gold defensive unit.

An upgrade like this comes at a cost though.

With other potential suitors holding higher first-round picks, the Washington Football Team will have to dig deeper in their bag of assets if it wants a shot at Stafford.

Tonight’s report indicates the franchise is willing to take that leap.