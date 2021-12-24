The NFL world received tragic news this Friday morning involving Washington Football Team cornerback Deshazor Everett.

Everett was in a car accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Olivia Peters. She was just 29 years old.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Everett was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

On Friday morning, the Washington Football Team issued a statement on this tragic accident.

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the Washington Football Team said in a statement. “A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

“Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this accident that occurred on Gum Spring Road.

Those who witnessed the accident on Thursday night have already spoken with law enforcement. Additional information on this accident will most likely surface at a later date.