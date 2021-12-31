Washington Makes Major Decision On RB Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football Team is going to be without two of their top players on offense this Sunday.

Running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out.

The Washington Football Team placed RB Antonio Gibson and LG Ereck Flowers on the reserve/Covid-19 list. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 31, 2021

Gibson has been dynamite for Washington this season and has 891 yards on the ground with six touchdowns on 237 carries.

He’s struggled the last two games, but he still has three games of 90+ yards on the ground this season.

With Gibson out, that means Jaret Patterson will likely get the lead work against the Eagles. The WFT have lost three in a row after battling back to 6-6, which puts them basically out of the playoff picture.

They’re coming off a 56-14 blowout loss to the Cowboys last Sunday when the game was basically over by halftime. Dallas scored 42 points in the first half alone and took some starters out in the second half.

Washington will look to play spoiler against the resurgent Eagles from FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET.