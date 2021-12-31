The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Makes Major Decision On RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson runs the football for Washington.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Football Team runs for a touchdown during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is going to be without two of their top players on offense this Sunday.

Running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out.

Gibson has been dynamite for Washington this season and has 891 yards on the ground with six touchdowns on 237 carries.

He’s struggled the last two games, but he still has three games of 90+ yards on the ground this season.

With Gibson out, that means Jaret Patterson will likely get the lead work against the Eagles. The WFT have lost three in a row after battling back to 6-6, which puts them basically out of the playoff picture.

They’re coming off a 56-14 blowout loss to the Cowboys last Sunday when the game was basically over by halftime. Dallas scored 42 points in the first half alone and took some starters out in the second half.

Washington will look to play spoiler against the resurgent Eagles from FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.