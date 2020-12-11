Washington Makes Official Decision On RB Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football Team put an end to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ undefeated season earlier this week. However, the offense lost rookie tailback Antonio Gibson in the process.

During the first half of action, Gibson suffered a toe injury and was quickly ruled out. That injury will unfortunately cost him a chance to play this weekend as well.

Washington just announced this afternoon that Gibson will not suit up this Sunday against San Francisco. It’s a tough blow for Gibson, who was emerging as a legitimate star over the past couple of weeks.

Back on Thanksgiving, Gibson had 20 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys. He only had two carries for 14 yards against the Steelers before suffering turf toe.

It’s unclear how long Gibson’s absence will last.

Since the offense will be without Gibson this weekend, the pressure will be on Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic to carry the backfield.

Barber received the bulk of the carries in Gibson’s absence, meanwhile McKissic did most of his damage as a receiver. He finished Monday’s game with 10 receptions for 70 yards. It’s pretty evident that Alex Smith likes to target him in short-yardage situations.

Washington could potentially take hold of first place in the NFC East with a win over San Francisco this Sunday. It’ll also need the Arizona Cardinals to take care of business against the New York Giants.