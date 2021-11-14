The Washington Football Team is getting a much-needed boost to its offensive line.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, guard Brandon Scherff is returning to the lineup from a knee strain.

“WFT All-Pro G Brandon Scherff returns Sunday from a knee strain vs. Tampa Bay,” Schefty tweeted.

WFT All-Pro G Brandon Scherff returns Sunday from a knee strain vs. Tampa Bay. In the last three seasons, the WFT has gone 0-12 in his absence. Win percentage with Scherff in the lineup the past seven seasons is 49.4 percent; without him is 13.6 percent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2021

“In the last three seasons, the WFT has gone 0-12 in his absence. Win percentage with Scherff in the lineup the past seven seasons is 49.4 percent; without him is 13.6 percent.”

Scherff an All-Pro right guard, has been everything he was advertised to be since being drafted out of Iowa in 2015.

The 30-year-old is four-time Pro Bowler and among the most physical and respected offensive lineman in the league.

Brandon Scherff has only allowed 5 sacks on 1,218 pass-blocking snaps since 2018 😳 💪 pic.twitter.com/AmuNmGRflY — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2021

Scherff has only played in four games this season due to the knee strain.

Washington certainly could use his toughness inside against a loaded Tampa Bay front seven. The Bucs have a top three rushing defense and Scherff could definitely help when trying to get to that second level.

The Football Team takes on Tampa Bay in Landover, Maryland at 1 PM on Sunday.