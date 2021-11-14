The Spun

Washington Receives Significant Offensive Boost Ahead Of Buccaneers Game

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team is getting a much-needed boost to its offensive line.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, guard Brandon Scherff is returning to the lineup from a knee strain.

“WFT All-Pro G Brandon Scherff returns Sunday from a knee strain vs. Tampa Bay,” Schefty tweeted.

“In the last three seasons, the WFT has gone 0-12 in his absence. Win percentage with Scherff in the lineup the past seven seasons is 49.4 percent; without him is 13.6 percent.”

Scherff an All-Pro right guard, has been everything he was advertised to be since being drafted out of Iowa in 2015.

The 30-year-old is four-time Pro Bowler and among the most physical and respected offensive lineman in the league.

Scherff has only played in four games this season due to the knee strain.

Washington certainly could use his toughness inside against a loaded Tampa Bay front seven. The Bucs have a top three rushing defense and Scherff could definitely help when trying to get to that second level.

The Football Team takes on Tampa Bay in Landover, Maryland at 1 PM on Sunday.

