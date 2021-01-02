Washington football is on the cusp of a division title and playoff berth heading into this weekend’s schedule.

Ron Rivera’s ball club is well aware of what’s at stake on Sunday. Washington must beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East and earn a playoff berth.

First, Rivera has to decided on a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game. Alex Smith is dealing with a calf injury and missed last week’s game as a result. It looks like the veteran signal-caller will try and give it a go on Sunday.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports Washington football is planning on playing Smith, but will continue to evaluate him into Sunday before the team makes a concrete decision.

Washington is planning to start QB Alex Smith on Sunday night vs the #Eagles, sources say. He came out of the practice week with his calf feeling fine and should be good to go for the win-and-in game. The team will still check him Sunday morning to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

This will likely make the difference for Washington. If Alex Smith starts, the WFT is in a good position to take home the division title.

If Smith is unable to give it a go, Taylor Heinicke will make the start after Washington released Dwayne Haskins last week.

A Washington loss would end its playoff and division title hopes. The division crown would then go to the winner of Cowboys-Giants at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are heading in the opposite direction as Dallas has won and New York has lost three-straight games.

Washington football determines its own fate this weekend, and it looks like Smith is going to do everything he can to help deliver his team a division title and playoff berth.