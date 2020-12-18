Washington Reportedly Makes Decision On QB Alex Smith

Alex Smith’s incredible comeback season hit a snag midway through Washington’s 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers as he suffered a leg injury. Unfortunately, that injury is about to cost him some time.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He’s been battling a calf injury and missed practice all week.

Despite his missed practice, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was not ready to rule Smith out yesterday. But clearly Smith didn’t make enough progress for Rivera to feel comfortable sending him out.

With Alex Smith out, Dwayne Haskins will reclaim the starting job. He went 7 of 12 for 51 yards against San Francisco but has not started since Week 4.

WFT is ruling out QB Alex Smith for Sunday's game against Seattle due to his calf injury, per source. Dwayne Haskins will start against the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Washington hold a very narrow lead in the putrid NFC East. They’re just one win ahead of the rival New York Giants, and two wins ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Their last three games are against Seattle, the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia. They likely need to win two of those games in order to hold off a playoff push from one of their rivals.

Dwayne Haskins wasn’t exactly playing his most inspired football earlier this season. Prior to his benching he was completing 61-percent of his passes and had four touchdowns but five turnovers.

It remains to be seen how long this injury will keep Alex Smith on the sidelines. But if Haskins wants to regain Ron Rivera’s trust, he needs to play some of the best football of his career this week.