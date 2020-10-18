Washington Reportedly Makes Week 6 Decision On Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team has reportedly made a Week 6 decision on second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2019, will reportedly be listed as inactive on Sunday.

“Washington QB Dwayne Haskins, who returned to practice Friday after battling a gastrointestinal illness, will be inactive again today, per source,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported. “Kyle Allen (left shoulder) practiced all week and gets the start against the Giants. Alex Smith backs him up.”

Haskins was benched before last week’s game in favor of Kyle Allen.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was disappointed by the move. However, he understands that Haskins is still very early in his career.

“I’ve been involved in coaching players that went on to the next level for 30 years. It’s a very different level of play,” Meyer said on Saturday. “It’s a huge jump, even if you come from Ohio State.”

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The game pits two of the NFC’s worst teams against each other.

Kickoff between Washington and New York is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on local FOX stations.