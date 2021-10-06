Washington Reportedly Signs Veteran TE After Logan Thomas Injury

The Washington Football Team will be without tight end Logan Thomas for at least the next three games. On Wednesday, the team placed Thomas on injured reserve.

Thomas left last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons early due to a hamstring injury. He did not return to the game.

In the first four games of the season, Thomas had 12 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The former Virginia Tech quarterback has become an excellent weapon in the red zone for Washington.

With Thomas out for the foreseeable future, Washington needs a temporary replacement at tight end. As a result, the Washington Football Team have reportedly signed Jace Sternberger off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report this signing.

Sternberger, a former third-round pick, began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. During the 2020 season, he had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Former #Packers TE Jace Sternberger is headed to the WFT 53-man roster, while Logan Thomas goes to Injured Reserve, source said. He’s out at least 4 weeks. https://t.co/sK1BkHBqVT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

It’s unclear what Sternberger’s role will look like moving forward. He’s not the only versatile tight end on Washington’s depth chart, as Ron Rivera still has Ricky Seals-Jones and Sammis Reyes on his roster.

Washington will get a better sense of what its tight end room, minus Thomas, is capable of on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.