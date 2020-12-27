Breaking: Washington Decides On Today’s Starting Quarterback

The Washington Football Team reportedly has made a decision on today’s starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Football Team will be starting second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Sunday afternoon.

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly unable to go.

“Washington will start Dwayne Haskins at QB today, source said. Alex Smith wasn’t quite ready,” the NFL Network insider tweeted on Sunday morning.

Washington will start Dwayne Haskins at QB today, source said. Alex Smith wasn’t quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2020

Smith was unable to play last week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Haskins started and the Football Team lost to Seattle, 20-15. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star threw for 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

It’s been quite a week for Haskins, who was fined and stripped of his captaincy for attending a party following the loss.

“After a tumultuous week for Dwayne Haskins, one that saw him fined, stripped of his captaincy, and led to a heartfelt apology, he has a chance to go out and earn his team a playoff spot. Amazing drama for WFT,” Rapoport added.

Washington and Carolina are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.