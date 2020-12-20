Watch: Chase Young Shows Great Leadership With Dwayne Haskins

It was a rough day at the office for Washington QB Dwayne Haskins, who struggled mightily in a 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But his longtime friend and teammate Chase Young was there to keep his spirits high.

Haskins had two interceptions and was sacked four times, but he still had Washington in a position to win late in the game. But the Seahawks defense forced a turnover on downs, ending their comeback hopes.

After the game, Haskins could be seen walking off the field slowly with his head drooped down. But Young, who was Haskins’ teammate at Ohio State before joining him in Washington, ran over to console his friend.

Young draped his arm around Haskins, who instantly got some more pep in his step as he rushed back into the tunnel. He looked much happier as he ran alongside Young.

Chase Young picks up frustrated Dwayne Haskins after near comeback. Tough loss for Washington pic.twitter.com/1UT0B1pzHO — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 20, 2020

Dwayne Haskins won a Big Ten Championship and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in his one year as the Ohio State starter. But his dominance with the Buckeyes hasn’t translated to the NFL like Chase Young’s has.

Haskins was benched in early October following a 1-3 start filled with turnovers and all-around poor play. He only reclaimed his job due to injuries to QB Alex Smith.

His performance today isn’t likely to earn him more starts once Smith is healthy again.

But until Haskins is benched again, he’s sure to have the support of at least one big player in Washington.

Those Ohio State Buckeyes bonds run deep.