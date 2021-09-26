Watch: Incredible NFL Kickoff Recovery Is Going Viral

It’s rare that NFL kickers get involved in anything to do with the kickoff other than kick the ball off or occasionally get torched for a touchdown. But that only made this kick from today’s Washington-Buffalo game that much more fun.

In the second quarter, Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins conducted his kickoff duties, but saw it land inside the field of play. Buffalo’s kick returner allowed it bounce, allowing Washington to try and grab it themselves.

Amid the scrum involving a half dozen players vying for the ball, Washington recovered the ball. And who came up with it? None other than Hopkins himself.

The seven-year NFL veteran came up with the first fumble recovery of his career. He gave his team superb field position to boot, and Washington took advantage by scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

Greatest onside kick ever lol — PAINTINGS & NFTs 🖼 (@paintingsbysal) September 26, 2021

This has to be done more often — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) September 26, 2021

Pat Mcafee smiling out there somewhere — Bryan 🇸🇻🦊 (2-0) (@BryanO445) September 26, 2021

Dustin Hopkins has been Washington’s primary kicker since 2015, but has rarely been called on to make a play beyond kicking the ball. He’s made just six tackles in 89 career games.

But even kickers can apparently make a big play every now and then.

We probably won’t see Washington head coach Ron Rivera scheming calls like that in the future though. That could just as easily ended in disaster for Hopkins.

Will we see any other kickers recover their own kickoff in the near future?

The Washington-Buffalo Bills game is being played on FOX.