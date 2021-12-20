WFT Announces Major Coaching Update For Tuesday’s Game

There are going to be a lot of missing pieces for the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow, especially on the coaching staff.

On Monday, the Washington Football Team announced that there will be seven changes to the coaching staff for the game. Head coach Ron Rivera is not among them.

Missing the game will be defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, defensive backs coach Chris Harris, assistant defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, defensive QC coach Vincent Rivera and defensive coaching intern Christian Garcia.

The replacements will be assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler, assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, and assistant DBs coach Richard Rodgers. King’s promotion is especially noteworthy as she will become the first African-American woman to work as a primary positional assistant in an NFL game.

Washington Coaching Updates: pic.twitter.com/WV9wDCcZOO — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 20, 2021

COVID-19 has absolutely crushed the Washington Football Team over the past few weeks. They are already dealing with dozens of positive cases among players.

It’s doubly distressing that the cases are rising under Ron Rivera, who recently finished a battle with cancer.

The Washington Football Team we see on Tuesday (of all days) is going to be wildly different from the one we saw a week ago.