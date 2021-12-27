WFT Announces Official Status Update For RB Antonio Gibson

The Washington Football Team have a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys tonight and face potential playoff elimination. With positive tests crushing the roster over the past couple of weeks, will they have starting running back Antonio Gibson at least?

Prior to tonight’s game, the Washington Football Team released their inactives list. Fortunately for Washington, Gibson was not on it. He is officially active for the game after not practicing this past week with a toe injury.

The news is less positive for starting wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was on the inactives list. Samuel has been limited to just five games this season.

Gibson leads the Washington Football Team with 862 rushing yards, 1,122 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. He accounts for more than half of the team’s rushing yardage this season.

As a rookie in 2020, Gibson was stellar, rushing for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played a big role in Washington winning the NFC East that year.

No WR Curtis Samuel, but RB Antonio Gibson is active. https://t.co/GO2dqAMNGh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Washington are 6-8 with three games remaining against their NFC East rivals. A loss to the Cowboys today would effectively end their playoff hopes before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Suffice it to say, Washington not only need Antonio Gibson healthy, they need him to play lights out today.

The Dallas Cowboys have a top 10 rushing defense though. A big game from Gibson might be easier said than done.