Despite having one of the shakiest quarterback situations in the NFL, the Washington Football Team won the NFC East this season.

Due to injury and incompetence, four different players started games for WFT. Undrafted free agent Taylor Heinecke started the team’s playoff game after Alex Smith was hurt late in the regular season.

Heading into the offseason, Smith is the team’s No. 1 QB on paper, with Kyle Allen and Heinecke still in the fold. Washington could find a way to acquire a quarterback via trade, free agency or in the draft.

There’s a lot for the organization to think through, as new vice president of player personnel Marty Hurney admitted to reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ve just got to go through the process,” Hurney said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Martin Mayhew says he was really impressed with what Alex Smith did last year. Hurney then mentions Heinicke. Hurney on the quarterback position: "We've just to go through the process. We've got a lot of work to do." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) February 3, 2021

Smith provided a steady hand in 2020 after completing his remarkable comeback from a devastating leg injury. By stabilizing the position, he enabled Washington to rally from a 2-7 record to winning the division at 7-9.

However, there are legit questions about Smith’s health and ceiling moving forward, which is why some are projecting Washington will look outside the organization for help at quarterback.

Only time will tell.