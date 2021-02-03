The Spun

WFT Exec Marty Hurney Gives Honest Assessment Of Team’s QB Situation

Alex Smith throwing a pass for the Washington Football Team.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Despite having one of the shakiest quarterback situations in the NFL, the Washington Football Team won the NFC East this season.

Due to injury and incompetence, four different players started games for WFT. Undrafted free agent Taylor Heinecke started the team’s playoff game after Alex Smith was hurt late in the regular season.

Heading into the offseason, Smith is the team’s No. 1 QB on paper, with Kyle Allen and Heinecke still in the fold. Washington could find a way to acquire a quarterback via trade, free agency or in the draft.

There’s a lot for the organization to think through, as new vice president of player personnel Marty Hurney admitted to reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ve just got to go through the process,” Hurney said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Smith provided a steady hand in 2020 after completing his remarkable comeback from a devastating leg injury. By stabilizing the position, he enabled Washington to rally from a 2-7 record to winning the division at 7-9.

However, there are legit questions about Smith’s health and ceiling moving forward, which is why some are projecting Washington will look outside the organization for help at quarterback.

Only time will tell.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.