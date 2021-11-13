The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

WFT Places Star Player On Injured Reserve With Brutal Injury

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Roughly two weeks ago, Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw against the Denver Broncos. With him expected to miss an extended period of time, the team has made a significant announcement this Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Washington officially placed Sweat on injured reserve. That means he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

This is a huge blow to Washington’s defense to say the least. In eight games this season, Sweat has 19 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

ESPN reporter John Keim expects Sweat to miss four-to-six weeks. If all goes well in his recovery, Sweat should be able to return to the field in mid-December.

It’s going to be tough to replace Sweat’s production over the next few weeks. He has played at least 65 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in each game this season.

Now, the pressure will be on Chase Young to play at an elite level for the rest of the year. That’s something he hasn’t been able to do through the first nine weeks.

Washington’s defense will be put to the test this Saturday, as it’ll take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.