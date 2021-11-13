WFT Places Star Player On Injured Reserve With Brutal Injury

Roughly two weeks ago, Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat suffered a broken jaw against the Denver Broncos. With him expected to miss an extended period of time, the team has made a significant announcement this Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Washington officially placed Sweat on injured reserve. That means he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

This is a huge blow to Washington’s defense to say the least. In eight games this season, Sweat has 19 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

ESPN reporter John Keim expects Sweat to miss four-to-six weeks. If all goes well in his recovery, Sweat should be able to return to the field in mid-December.

The Washington Football Team has placed pass-rusher Montez Sweat on Injured Reserve with a jaw fracture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2021

It’s going to be tough to replace Sweat’s production over the next few weeks. He has played at least 65 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps in each game this season.

Now, the pressure will be on Chase Young to play at an elite level for the rest of the year. That’s something he hasn’t been able to do through the first nine weeks.

Washington’s defense will be put to the test this Saturday, as it’ll take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.