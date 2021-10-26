WFT Reportedly Worked Out 2 Notable Running Backs

The Washington Football Team hasn’t reported any new injuries regarding its running back room, but the team’s recent activity is quite interesting.

ESPN’s Field Yates announced that Washington worked out running backs D’Onta Foreman and Kerryon Johnson this Tuesday.

Foreman, a former third-round pick, spent part of this offense with the Atlanta Falcons before being released in early September. Since entering the NFL in 2017, he has 421 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Johnson, meanwhile has been a bit more productive in the pros. During his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, he had 641 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. However, he hasn’t been that productive since his rookie campaign in 2018.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad earlier this year, but he was released once their other options returned from injury.

Washington has not yet signed either running back to a contract, but it’s interesting that both players were brought in for a workout. Perhaps the coaching staff is looking for a tailback who can take some of the workload off Antonio Gibson.

Gibson has been playing with a hairline fracture in his shin. He has managed to play through the pain thus far, but it’s hard to tell how long he can do that for.