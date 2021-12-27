WFT’s Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne React To Sideline Altercation

There weren’t many highlights for the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but the lowest point of their 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a sideline fight between defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Payne and Allen, who also played together at the University of Alabama, got into it during the first half. Cameras caught them arguing about something, and after Payne put a finger in his teammate’s face, Allen appeared to swing at him.

After the game though, both players downplayed their scuffle as the type of thing that happens between “brothers” in the heat of battle.

Daron Payne tells reporters: "You got brothers, you all fight don't you. Shit happens." Told reporters there that "It's all good." — John Keim (@john_keim) December 27, 2021

In all honesty, there probably isn’t some major beef between Allen and Payne right now. They were both fired up and their team was getting blown out, so things came to a head.

However, it was a bad look on a night where nothing went right for WFT. The Cowboys led 21-0 after the first quarter and were up as much as 56-7 before a late window-dressing touchdown.

Washington (6-9) has lost three-straight games after a four-game win streak pushed them to 6-6.