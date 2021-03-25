WR Adam Humphries Makes Free Agency Decision

Free agent wide receiver Adam Humphries, who was released by the Tennessee Titans after the 2020 season, has found a new NFL home.

Humphries has signed with the Washington Football Team, the organization announced on Twitter this evening. The veteran pass catcher visited the defending NFC East champions today.

Humphries is heading into his sixth professional season and has established himself as a productive slot receiver. In Washington, he will join a wideout corps that includes budding star Terry McLaurin and the newly-signed Curtis Samuel.

Injuries derailed Humphries’ two seasons in Tennessee, but he played in all 16 games each of the prior two campaigns.

In 2018, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Humphries posted career-highs in receptions (76), yards (816) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Washington’s defense was its strength in 2020, and the major reason the team won its first division title in five years.

In order to take another step forward in 2021, WFT’s offense must improve. They’re hoping that adding Humphries and Samuel helps them do just that.