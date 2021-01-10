X-Ray Results Are In For Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke performed valiantly in a 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night. But there was a worrying moment when he left the game due to an apparent injury.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport though, it’s nothing too serious. The X-rays for Heinicke reportedly turned up negative.

However, Rapoport did reveal that Heinicke suffered an AC joint sprain, which prompted him to leave the game. Heinicke returned soon after and did not miss any snaps because of it.

For a player making only his second-ever NFL start, Heinicke played surprisingly well. He went 26 of 44 for 306 yards and a touchdown, while also adding six carries for 46 yards and a dazzling touchdown.

Injury updates:

— WFT QB Taylor Heinicke suffered an AC joint sprain that caused him to leave the game and return. X-Rays negative.

— #Bucs RB Ronald Jones couldn't get loose the quad contusion he battled all week and it swelled on him. No exacerbation. Status is TBD this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

Taylor Heinicke’s dazzling performance – against Tom Brady no less – made him an overnight star in the NFL. Many NFL fanbases already believe that Heinicke is better than the quarterbacks they currently have.

His fourth quarter touchdown pass to Steven Sims was about as perfect a throw as a quarterback can make.

Not bad for a guy who was the backup on the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks just ten months ago. And in only his second start in the last three years.

If he’s healthy heading into the 2020 season, Washington may put him in the starting quarterback competition.

What did you make of Tayloe Heinicke against the Buccaneers last night?