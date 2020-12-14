The X-Ray Results Are In For Washington QB Alex Smith

If anyone in the National Football League deserves to be injury-free moving forward, it’s Alex Smith. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered as gruesome an injury as we’ve seen two years ago. Smith has since battled all the way back, returning to game action in Washington.

Unfortunately, Smith was forced to exit Washington’s game against San Francisco on Sunday with an injury.

Washington managed to win the game without him, as Dwayne Haskins stepped in. Washington beat San Francisco, 23-15. The Football Team is now 6-7 on the season.

Thankfully for Smith, his leg injury does not appear to be a serious one. Smith had postgame X-rays done and the results are negative.

“Washington QB Alex Smith was diagnosed with a calf strain that seems somewhat mild. They’ll check him out in the morning, but X-Rays were negative,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night.

Washington is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday. It’s tough to imagine the Football Team beating the NFC West leaders without Smith behind center.

Hopefully Smith is able to make a quick recovery and get back on the field in time for his team’s next game.