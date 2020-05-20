2020 NFL Draft Pick Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis, Recovery Details

Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed today that he was diagnosed with and has recovered from COVID-19.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington first reported news of Gandy-Golden’s diagnosis. A star at Liberty University, Gandy-Golden was selected in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

In a statement released to national NFL media through his agent, Gandy-Golden revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 during the pre-draft process on March 24. Fortunately, Gandy-Golden says he was only suffering from mild symptoms.

After self-quarantining for two weeks, Gandy-Golden was fully cleared on April 7. Washington added him to its roster less than three weeks later with the 142nd-overall pick.

“I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field with the Redskins ASAP,” Gandy-Golden said.

Officially, Gandy-Golden is the third NFL player to reveal they tested positive for coronavirus, joining Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller. Thankfully, all three have recovered from COVID-19.

Over the last two seasons, Gandy-Golden was one of the most productive wide receivers in college football. He caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in 2018 and 2019.

With the Redskins, Gandy-Golden will be tasked with complementing second-year budding star Terry McLaurin. Washington’s receiving corps is rather young and unproven, and also includes second-year pro Kelvin Harmon and third-year man Trey Quinn.