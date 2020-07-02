3 Major Companies Were Asked To Cut Ties With The Redskins

Three major companies were reportedly asked to cut ties with the Washington Redskins as calls for the team to change its name grow louder.

Adweek is reporting that 87 investment firms representing $620 billion in assets sent letters to Pepsi, Nike and FedEx. The investors reportedly want the major companies to stop doing business with the Washington NFL franchise.

“On Friday, three separate letters signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to terminate their business relationships with the NFL’s Washington Redskins unless the team agrees to change its controversial name,” according to Mary Emily O’Hara of Adweek.

People have been calling for the Redskins to change their name for years, but those calls have grown in recent months.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy said he purposely doesn’t refer to the team’s name on the air.

“It’s not hard to change the name,” Dungy said, per The Undefeated. “When I’m on the air, I try to just refer to them as Washington. I think it’s appropriate. If the team doesn’t want to change, the least I can do is try not to use it.”

Dungy continued:

“You can say, ‘This has been a historic name and we’ve used it for this team for X number of years, but in this day and age, it’s offensive to some people, so we’re going to change it.’ I don’t think that’s hard.”

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has previously said that the name will “never” be changed.