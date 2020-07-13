3 Teams Interested In Former Redskins TE Jordan Reed

Despite frequent concussions that kept him out of all of last season–and, combined with other injuries, limited his playing time in prior years–free agent tight end Jordan Reed still wants to play football.

In fact, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Reed is drawing interest for 2020. Three unnamed teams are reportedly intrigued by the former Washington tight end.

Reed suffered the seventh documented concussion of his career in the preseason last August. He wound up missing the entire 2019 campaign as a result. In his first six seasons (2013-18), Reed appeared in only 65 out of a possibly 96 games as he battled not just concussion problems but injuries to his hamstring, toe and shoulder.

Reed’s best season came in 2015, when he played in a career-high 14 games and caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. All of those marks were career-bests.

For his career, the 2013 third-round pick has recorded 329 receptions, 3,371 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

One name to watch as teams gear up for training camp: FA TE Jordan Reed. The former Washington play-maker has three teams interested and plans to play in 2020. A potential low-risk, high-reward signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2020

Let’s just be clear here. There is no reason why Reed should keep playing, given his neurological history. He’s already suffered enough damage, and at 30 years old, his body is only going to decline further.

When Reed was on the field in Washington, he was a threat, particularly as a receiver. However, there’s no sense in him continuously putting his body and brain at risk at this point.