Adam Schefter Has Update On Redskins’ Minority Owners

As the sports world awaits the apparent “bombshell” Washington Post report set to drop about the Washington NFL franchise, several of the club’s minority owners are going forward with their efforts to sell their shares.

It was reported earlier this month that minority owners of the team formerly known as the Redskins were looking to sell off amid the turmoil surrounding the organization.

“Eleven days ago, PFT caught wind of dissatisfaction from minority owners that had morphed into rumors of an effort to get former employees of the team to talk,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio earlier today. “Within a few phone calls, it became clear that Dwight Schar and Fred Smith were trying to sell their interest in the team. The Post thereafter confirmed that fact, adding the third minority partner — Robert Rothman — to the list of potential sellers.”

Even with the name change announced on Monday, the rockiness in D.C. has persisted.

As we await the anticipated WaPo report, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the minority shareholders have retained an investment bank to begin vetting potential buyers.

Minority shareholders of Washington’s NFL team have hired the investment bank, Moag & Company, to vet buyers and to sell their stake in the team, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

Daniel Snyder has been Washington’s principal owner since 1999. It remains to be seen what his fate will be if the pending report is as shocking as has been hinted.

Stay tuned.