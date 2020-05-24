Adrian Peterson Has A Lofty Goal For 2020 Season

Adrian Peterson may be on the tail-end of his career, but he still has one major goal left to accomplish. The Washington back is looking to upend Barry Sanders on the NFL’s all-time career rushing yards list.

The 35-year-old Peterson enters the 2020 season with 14,216 career rushing yards. To pass Sanders on the all-time list, the Washington back needs another 1,000-yard season as Sanders sits atop the NFL with 15,269 yards.

Peterson’s last 1,000-yard season came just two seasons ago in 2018, as he rushed for 1,042 yards on 251 carries. His production dropped a bit last season, though. Peterson’s numbers fell to 898 yards on 211 carries in 2019.

Despite entering his 16th season in the league, Peterson may have one more productive year in him. The Washington back’s determined to break Sanders’ current record this upcoming season.

“That’s definitely one of the goals, passing Barry Sanders would definitely be one of the highlights of my career. What he accomplished, and how I’ve looked up to him, I’ve always wanted to say I did something better than Barry Sanders,” Adrian Peterson said on NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk.

Peterson could be a major factor for the Redskins rushing game once again this year, as long as he can remain healthy. The Redskins’ options at running back remain a mystery behind Peterson at the moment.

Former LSU back Derrius Guice could be an obstacle for Peterson’s lofty goal, though. Guice had a productive start to his NFL career last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

If Peterson can’t accomplish his lofty goal this season, he’ll likely play another year in 2021.

