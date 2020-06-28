Adrian Peterson Has A Brutally Honest Message For The NFL

Adrian Peterson is one of the best running backs in NFL history. Not many running backs have been as good and as consistent as Peterson has been over the course of his 14-year professional career.

Of course, it’s extremely rare for a running back to last 14 seasons, especially in today’s NFL.

There has been a de-valuing of the running back position in the 21st century. Peterson has seen it and he’s not a fan of it.

“It’s disrespectful to be honest with you. It really is,” Peterson told TMZ.com.

NFL running back salaries have not increased as much as some of the league’s other top positions. But Peterson hopes both he and Frank Gore are proving that the position is still valuable.

“I think the change is going to come,” Peterson added. “Me and Frank Gore continue to show guys, ‘Hey, we are valuable. We can have 10, 14-year careers as well, so value us as well like you would value a quarterback.’”

Peterson, 35, is heading into his 14th NFL season. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft has played for four different teams, amassing 14,216 rushing yards.

Gore, meanwhile, is 37 years old and is showing no signs of stopping. The longtime NFL running back signed with the New York Jets this offseason.