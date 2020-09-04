On Friday morning, the Washington Football Team made the surprising decision to cut running back Adrian Peterson.

The future Hall of Fame running back said the move caught him by surprise. Peterson told NFL insider Josina Anderson that he had been taking first-team reps up until last week.

That’s when head coach Ron Rivera approached him about getting the “young guys” some work with the first-team offense. Just a few days later, Washington made the decision to cut the veteran running back.

Despite the setback, Peterson made it clear he plans to keep his NFL career alive.

“Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for and do again…even when there’s doubt. I feel strong & I can build on that as the season wears on. I’ll do it again,” he said via Josina Anderson.

Peterson emerged as the team’s best running back over the past two seasons. The veteran tailback accounted for 1,940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in two years with Washington.

Despite that success, it looks like the Washington Football Team is excited about its young running backs on the roster. Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love figure to carry the load without Peterson this season.

Washington also has veteran tailback Peyton Barber to rely on as well. However, Peterson’s comments seem to suggest Gibson will be “the guy” when the season kicks off.