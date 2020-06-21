Adrian Peterson Reacts To Removal Of Former Redskins Owner Statue

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was happy to see the statue of former team owner George Preston Marshall removed on Friday.

Two days ago, Events DC, which is in charge of RFK Stadium, the Redskins’ former home field, removed the statue of Marshall that stood in front of the stadium. Marshall owned the franchise from 1932 until his death in 1969 and was known for his racist, discriminatory policies, including refusing to sign black players.

“This symbol of a person who didn’t believe all men and women were created equal and who actually worked against integration is counter to all that we as people, a city, and nation represent,” said Events DC chairman Max Brown in a statement. “We believe that injustice and inequality of all forms is reprehensible and we are firmly committed to confronting unequal treatment and working together toward healing our city and country.”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Peterson expressed his approval for the decision to take down the monument.

“It makes me feel good, because there’s plenty of times I’ve walked around and, being in D.C. too, and being able to go down to Washington and see all the monuments and things like that,” Peterson said, via 247Sports. “Obviously different states all over this country, you’ve got monuments, buildings and stuff and statues that are named after people that owned slaves, people that were racist — a part of the solution to keep the minorities and the blacks, colored people down. It just shows that God is watching over us, to be able to get to the point now where they are removing some of these statues and trying to pave a new way.”

Peterson, who has been with Washington since 2018, said earlier this month that he and other players are “all getting ready to take a knee together” this upcoming season to protest systemic racism.

“Are they going to try to punish us all?” Peterson said. “If not playing football is going to help us save lives and change things then that’s just what it has to be.”