Adrian Peterson Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play

Adrian Peterson is arguably the best running back of his generation, but he doesn’t want to stop there.

The Washington Redskins running back unveiled his plan for his football future. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the former Oklahoma star said he plans to play for years to come.

That’s right, we said YEARS. The 35-year-old running back said he plans to play for four more years – or at least that’s his plan for now.

“Man, why not four more years?” AD says. “Why not?!”I don’t want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, ‘Man, I should have played two more years,'” Peterson says. “‘I should of played another year.’ I want to enjoy it.”

After playing in just 13 games during the 2016-17 seasons, Peterson has only missed one game in the last two years with the Redskins.

He racked up over 1,000 rushing yards during the 2018 season and followed that up with an 842-yard performance in 2019. Despite reaching the latter years of his career, Peterson has shown he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Remarkably, Peterson doesn’t seem to age despite heading into his 14th NFL season. Can he keep it up for another four years?

If he does, Peterson could have an outside shot at Emmitt Smith’s seemingly unbreakable rushing record of 18,355 career rushing yards.