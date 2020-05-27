Late last week, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson sat down with NFL.com for an interview.

During the interview, Peterson was asked about a variety of topics regarding the team’s offseason. He made an honest admission about one move in particular the team made.

The star running back wasn’t a fan of the team’s decision to trade star offensive lineman Trent Williams. Washington shipped Williams to the San Francisco 49ers for fifth-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick in 2021.

Peterson, who ran behind the Redskins offensive line without Williams in 2019, was hoping to have him back next season.

Here’s what he had to say about the trade, via NFL.com.

“I didn’t really like the trade, obviously. I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. I’m able to see him firsthand and what he’s able to do. I was hoping there would be some good ending to him and what the Redskins were dealing with but, I’m happy for him. I’ve been on Trent since he was in high school and as long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

Peterson has seen a resurgence since he signed with the Redskins two seasons ago.

During the 2018 campaign, he surprised by rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015. He followed that up with nearly 900 rushing yards during the 2019 season.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for 2020.